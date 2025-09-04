Rodriguez was promoted from Single-A Palm Beach to High-A Peoria on Thursday.

Rodriguez has demolished Florida Complex League and Florida State League pitching thus far, slashing .275/.405/.567 with 20 home runs and a 63:54 K:BB over 80 games covering the two stops. The 18-year-old will now get his feet wet in the Midwest League before Peoria's season concludes Sunday. Rodriguez has established himself as one of the best young power-hitting prospects in baseball.