Cardinals' Rainiel Rodriguez: Heating up at Double-A

Rodriguez is slashing .391/.481/.717 with four home runs and three doubles over his last 11 contests at Double-A Springfield.

Rodriguez was promoted from High-A Peoria to Springfield in mid-May and needed an initial adjustment period, hitting only .182 with one long ball in his first 21 games. The top prospect has now found his rhythm, and he's one of the hottest hitters in the Texas League at just 19 years of age. Between the two levels this season, Rodriguez is hitting .284/.394/.463 with nine home runs, a 13.1 percent walk rate and 22.6 percent strikeout rate.