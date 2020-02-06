Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Dropped from 40-man
Urias was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Thursday.
This move frees up a roster spot for Ricardo Sanchez, who was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Thursday. Urias spent the majority of 2019 with Triple-A Memphis, appearing in 96 games and slashing .263/.369/.424 with nine home runs and four stolen bases.
