Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Exits rehab game after HBP

Urias (elbows) was removed from a rehab game at Triple-A Memphis on Sunday after being hit on the elbow by a pitch, Amber Winkler of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Urias was played in his second rehab game as he works his way back from tennis elbow in both arms. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Monday that Urias is "staying there for now" on his rehab assignment at Memphis, so it appears he's avoided a serious setback. It's unclear whether he'll be able to play Tuesday, however. Urias has been sidelined since early May.