Urias was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Urias still has more to prove at the Triple-A level after posting a mediocre .261/.291/.430 line in 46 games for Memphis last season. As a member of the 40-man roster, Urias has a decent shot to make his big-league debut at some point this season.

Our Latest Stories