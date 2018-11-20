Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Protected from Rule 5 draft

Urias had his contract selected from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday.

Urias was added to the team's 40-man roster in order to protect him from the upcoming Rule 5 draft. The 24-year-old utility man split time between Memphis and Double-A Springfield in 2018 after coming over from the Mexican League, hitting a combined .300/.356/.516 with 13 homers across 90 games. Urias could make his debut in 2019 if he continues to impress at the dish.

