Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Taking dry swings this week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Urias (elbow) will begin taking dry swings this week, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Urias' recovery from tennis elbow is coming along slowly but surely. He will continue building up his hitting progression and is expected to be sidelined several more weeks. Urias put up a .595 OPS with a pair of home runs in his first 25 games for the Cardinals before getting hurt.
More News
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Gets elbow injury re-evaluated•
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Goes to IL with tennis elbow•
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Swats second homer•
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Returns to spring lineup•
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Nursing elbow issue•
-
Cardinals' Ramon Urias: Inks deal with St. Louis•