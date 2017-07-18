Grichuk (back) will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield on Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

This development appears to confirm that Monday's workout went off without a hitch. As long as everything goes well in the rehab game, there's a decent chance he could return after the minimum 10-day absence Thursday.

