Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Comes to terms with Cardinals
Grichuk agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Cardinals on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Bob Nightengale of USA Today Sports reports.
Grichuk finished the 2017 season with a slash line of .238/.285/.473, while hitting 22 home runs and plating 59 baserunners. The 26-year-old has played in over 100 games the past three years for the Redbirds but is expected to see a decline in appearances due to the recent addition of Marcell Ozuna this offseason. Although opportunities will be available, expectations should be limited heading into 2018 as he's set to serve the role of fourth outfielder with Dexter Fowler and Tommy Pham also in the starting lineup.
