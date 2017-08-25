Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a solo shot in his return to the lineup Thursday against the Padres.

After enduring a two-game absence from the lineup, Grichuk returned in style Thursday with a home run in the ninth off of Brad Hand that pulled the Cardinals within a run of San Diego. Grichuk's inability to consistently get on base (.289 OBP) has led to him having an inconsistent role this season, but he's still managed to hit 16 home runs and 23 doubles in 333 at-bats. Grichuk and Stephen Piscotty will likely continue to platoon in the corner outfield spots while batting in the bottom-third of the Cardinal order.