Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Four hits in Wednesday's win
Grichuk went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.
He's now hit safely in all six games since being called back up to the majors, and Grichuk has a .458/.480/.958 slash line with four homers, six runs and seven RBI during that stretch. With Dexter Fowler (wrist) and Stephen Piscotty (groin) both on the shelf for another week or more, Grichuk will get ample playing time to re-establish himself as a fixture in the Cards outfield.
