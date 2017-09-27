Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Goes deep in rare start
Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a triple, a homer and two RBI in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Cubs.
Grichuk hit an RBI triple in the first inning and added a solo homer to make it 8-3 in the seventh. The latter proved to be an important insurance run when Chicago cut the deficit to one with an eighth-inning rally. He hadn't started a game since Sept. 21, but this performance could earn Grichuk more playing time down the stretch.
