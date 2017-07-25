Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Monday's 8-2 win over the Rockies.

The 25-year-old outfielder has now gone deep in four consecutive games, racking up seven of his nine RBI for the month during that span. Grichuk was rather unexpectedly sent down to the minors in late May to revamp his swing, spending nearly a month away from the big-league club. There's been a notable difference in his performance since returning on June 25, although it's not overly reflected in the .237 average he's generated, which is only a modest improvement on the .222 figure he sported pre-demotion. Rather, it's been his HR/FB and hard contact rates that have both experienced significant boosts, with the former jumping from 8.3 percent to 36.0 percent and the latter climbing from an already impressive 38.6 percent to 53.2 percent over 181 plate appearances.