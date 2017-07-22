Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cubs.

Grichuk blasted his 11th home run of the year off Jon Lester to give the Cardinals a short-lived, two-run lead in a divisional loss. He's now homered in back-to-back contests, and although he provides fantasy owners with great power potential, his .222 batting average limits his value.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast