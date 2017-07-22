Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Homers in second consecutive game
Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Saturday against the Cubs.
Grichuk blasted his 11th home run of the year off Jon Lester to give the Cardinals a short-lived, two-run lead in a divisional loss. He's now homered in back-to-back contests, and although he provides fantasy owners with great power potential, his .222 batting average limits his value.
