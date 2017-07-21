Grichuk (back) joined the Cardinals at Wrigley Field and will be reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk hasn't played since before the All-Star break while he's dealt with a lower back strain. The outfielder went on a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday. He figures to slide right back into his role as the starting left fielder, or move over to right while Tommy Pham continues to ride a hot bat.