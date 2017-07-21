Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Joins Cardinals on Friday
Grichuk (back) joined the Cardinals at Wrigley Field and will be reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against the Cubs, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Grichuk hasn't played since before the All-Star break while he's dealt with a lower back strain. The outfielder went on a rehab assignment with Double-A Springfield, going 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBI on Wednesday. He figures to slide right back into his role as the starting left fielder, or move over to right while Tommy Pham continues to ride a hot bat.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Leaves yard in return from disabled list•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab outing•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Nearing rehab assignment•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Expected to return Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Lands on DL•
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 17
There are plenty of intriguing two-start options in Fantasy Week 17 (July 24-30), according...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 17
After a skimpy week for sleeper hitters, Scott White has more than he can fit into a list of...
-
Corbin, Polanco still underowned
This isn't the most surprising list of names ever put together, but Chris Towers has five established...
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...