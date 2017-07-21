Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a homer, a walk, two runs and two RBI Friday against the Cubs.

After launching his 10th bomb of the season in the second inning, Grichuk helped break the game open with an RBI single in the eighth inning. As he returns from the disabled list after suffering a back injury, he offers fantasy owners excellent power potential, but his abysmal batting average is difficult to accept as a trade-off.