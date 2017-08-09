Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Mashes out of bottom of order
Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals and also scored twice.
Grichuk has shaken off a slow start to August to hit safely in his last three games, a stretch that includes three extra-base hits (two doubles and Tuesday's homer) and four RBI. The 25-year-old outfielder isn't completely out of the woods yet with respect to his performance at the plate, but he's encouragingly produced 10 homers, a .342 wOBA, .303 ISO and a 45.6 percent hard contact rate in the 126 plate appearances he's logged since returning from Triple-A Memphis on June 25.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Four hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Homer barrage continues in blowout win•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Tees off again Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Homers in second consecutive game•
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 19
Odubel Herrera has found a new gear the last two months and can help with all the hitters playing...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Need an extra two-start pitcher in Fantasy Week 19 (Aug. 7-13)? Best of luck to you, says Scott...
-
Waivers: Add Rosenthal, Vizcaino
Closers are as unpredictable as ever, but Chris Towers has two who could make a difference...