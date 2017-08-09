Grichuk went 2-for-5 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and solo home run in Tuesday's 10-3 win over the Royals and also scored twice.

Grichuk has shaken off a slow start to August to hit safely in his last three games, a stretch that includes three extra-base hits (two doubles and Tuesday's homer) and four RBI. The 25-year-old outfielder isn't completely out of the woods yet with respect to his performance at the plate, but he's encouragingly produced 10 homers, a .342 wOBA, .303 ISO and a 45.6 percent hard contact rate in the 126 plate appearances he's logged since returning from Triple-A Memphis on June 25.