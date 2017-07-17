Grichuk (back) will increase his workout intensity Monday with the hope of starting a rehab assignment Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk seems to be recovering well after going on the shelf due to a lower-back strain. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old's rehab assignment will last at this time, although he very well could return July 20, the first day he's eligible to return.