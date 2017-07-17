Grichuk (back) will increase his workout intensity Monday with the hope of starting a rehab assignment Wednesday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Grichuk seems to be recovering well after going on the shelf due to a lower-back strain. It's unclear how long the 25-year-old's rehab assignment will last at this time, although he very well could return July 20, the first day he's eligible to return.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast