Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Not starting Wednesday
Grichuk isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
For the second consecutive game, Grichuk is being withheld from the starting lineup. Stephen Piscotty will draw another start in right field and hit seventh while Grichuk remains on the bench.
