Grichuk is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.

Grichuk will hit the bench for the first time since June 20, when he returned from a back injury that forced him to spend time on the DL. Since that point, he's hit .311/.340/.622 with four home runs and seven RBI, although he has cooled down in the past week. Jose Martinez draws the start in left field for the series finale.

