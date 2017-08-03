Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Thursday
Grichuk is not in Thursday's lineup against the Brewers.
Grichuk will hit the bench for the first time since June 20, when he returned from a back injury that forced him to spend time on the DL. Since that point, he's hit .311/.340/.622 with four home runs and seven RBI, although he has cooled down in the past week. Jose Martinez draws the start in left field for the series finale.
