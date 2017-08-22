Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of lineup Tuesday
Grichuck is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Padres.
Despite the fact that a lefty in Clayton Richard is due up for the opposition, Grichuk will get a night off against San Diego. Stephen Piscotty will start in right field and bat seventh in his absence.
