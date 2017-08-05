Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Out of Saturday's lineup
Grichuk is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds, Tom Groeschen of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
After being red hot following his latest promotion from Triple-A, Grichuk has noticeably cooled off, hitting .120 with a 48.1 percent strikeout rate over his last 25 at-bats. Jose Martinez is starting in left field and hitting sixth.
