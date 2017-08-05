Grichuk is out of Saturday's lineup against the Reds, Tom Groeschen of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After being red hot following his latest promotion from Triple-A, Grichuk has noticeably cooled off, hitting .120 with a 48.1 percent strikeout rate over his last 25 at-bats. Jose Martinez is starting in left field and hitting sixth.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast