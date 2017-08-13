Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a double, solo home run and two runs in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Braves.

Grichuk now has seven RBI over his last seven games, a stretch during which he's also posted a quartet of four-hit efforts and six extra-base hits (three doubles, a triple and two home runs). The slugging outfielder continues to be one of the best sources of power on the Cardinals, and despite having played only 83 games to date, he retains an outside chance of eclipsing the career-best 24 homers he slugged in 2016.