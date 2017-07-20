Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Slugs three-run homer in first rehab outing
Grichuk (back) went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Double-A Springfield's 8-4 victory over Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday.
Grichuk appears to be very close to returning, and he's actually eligible to come off the disabled list Thursday. However, it remains to be seen if the team will want him to get in at least one more game with Springfield, which is in action again Thursday, before he's deemed ready for a return.
