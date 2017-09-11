Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Squares up 20th bomb
Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Sunday's win over Pittsburgh.
The long fly gives Grichuk his second consecutive 20-homer showing, and he reached the benchmark in just 106 games. The 26-year-old outfielder has been showing more pop of late, racking up five bombs and a .551 slugging percentage through his past 15 contests (49 at-bats). Unfortunately, Grichuk isn't locked into the lineup daily and is still striking out 29.5 percent of the time. It's probably wise to view him as a boom-or-bust fantasy asset until he proves otherwise.
