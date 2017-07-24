Grichuk went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Sunday's loss to the Cubs.

The outfielder has had quite an affinity for the long ball since returning from a seven-game injury absence, homering in each of his three games. The mini hot streak has helped Grichuk to 12 home runs and 35 RBI across 63 games on the year, and while the amount of bombs isn't bad, his lack of RBI, ugly 17:75 BB:K and dismal .222 average leave a lot to be desired.