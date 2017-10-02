Cardinals' Randal Grichuk: Wraps up campaign with blast
Grichuk went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's season-ending 6-1 loss to the Brewers.
Grichuk wrapped up an uneven 2017 in strong fashion, launching his second round tripper of the final six contests. The 26-year-old outfielder spent nearly a month in the minors refining his swing after slashing just .222/.276/.377 over his first 181 plate appearances of 2017. He showed a solid level of improvement upon returning June 25 -- generating a .249/.291/.539 line that included 32 extra-base hits (11 doubles, three triples, 18 homers) -- but he still sported a bloated 30.3 percent strikeout rate that was actually a tick higher than the 29.8 percent figure he'd tallied before the demotion. Grichuk undeniably has power to spare, so his primary offseason goals are likely to center on improving a subpar 68 percent contact rate and 5.9 percent walk rate.
