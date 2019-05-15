Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Active at Double-A
Arozarena (hand) has gone 2-for-11 with a double, an RBI, two walks, three strikeouts and a stolen base in three games with Double-A Springfield since his return from the injured list.
A hit-by-pitch in the spring resulted in a fractured right hand for Arozarena, who signed with the Cardinals in 2016 for $1.25 million. The organization has decided to start him back at the Double-A level after a largely unsuccessful stint with Triple-A Memphis in 2018 (.232/.328/.348, 81 wRC+). If he handles Double-A pitching like he did before his promotion to Memphis last year, it shouldn't be long before Arozarena moves back up to the top rung on the minor-league ladder.
