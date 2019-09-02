Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Callup imminent
Arozarena is slated to be called up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Arozarena just logged a three-game stint with the Cardinals, his first taste of the majors, over an eight-day period in August. The 24-year-old tore through Triple-A pitching this season to the tune of a .358/.433/.593 line across 63 games following a promotion from Double-A Springfield.
