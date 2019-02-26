Arozarena went 3-for-3 with two RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Nationals.

After getting plunked in his first plate appearance Tuesday, Arozarena responded by producing a trio of singles -- two of which scored runs -- in his next three trips to the plate. He also flashed his speed, swiping his first bag of spring after tallying a combined 28 stolen bases across 113 games with Double-A Springfield and Triple-A Memphis in 2018.