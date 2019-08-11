Arozarena could join the Cardinals next week, Tom Ackerman of KMOX Sports reports.

General manager John Mozeliak noted how Arozarena would bring a different element to the big club. The 24-year-old outfielder is enjoying the advantageous hitting conditions of the Pacific Coast League, slashing .374/.445/.571 with seven home runs and seven steals in 51 games. His above-average speed and solid outfield defense are what Mozeliak is referencing. He would need to be added to the 40-man roster.

