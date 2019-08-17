Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: On bench yet again
Arozarena is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.
Tommy Edman starts again in right field, with Dexter Fowler in center. Arozarena has made just two starts and one pinch-hit appearance since getting the call up from Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday, going 2-for-8 with an RBI and two strikeouts. It doesn't seem like St. Louis is ready to turn him loose quite yet.
