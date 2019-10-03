Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: On roster for NLDS
Arozarena is on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Braves.
The 24-year-old saw inconsistent playing time since making his major-league debut in mid-August, but managed to record four runs and two stolen bases in 20 at-bats at the big-league level. Arozarena will likely provide depth in the outfield for the Cardinals in the NLDS, and could serve as a pinch-runner given his speed.
More News
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Slugs first career homer•
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Promoted to majors•
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Callup imminent•
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Back to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Heading back down to Memphis•
-
Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: On bench yet again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...