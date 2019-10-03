Arozarena is on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Braves.

The 24-year-old saw inconsistent playing time since making his major-league debut in mid-August, but managed to record four runs and two stolen bases in 20 at-bats at the big-league level. Arozarena will likely provide depth in the outfield for the Cardinals in the NLDS, and could serve as a pinch-runner given his speed.