The Cardinals selected Arozarena's contract from Triple-A Memphis ahead of Tuesday's game against the Royals, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old gets his first call to the big leagues after posting a stellar 1.004 OPS across 231 plate appearances with Memphis since being promoted from Double-A Springfield earlier in the season. Arozarena lacks impact power at this stage of his career, but his stellar plate discipline (9 percent walk rate, 16.9 percent strikeout rate at Triple-A) and good speed could at least make him an interesting speculative pickup in NL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues. With Jose Martinez (shoulder) joining Tyler O'Neill (wrist) on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move, Arozarena will likely be battling Lane Thomas, Tommy Edman and Yairo Munoz for one spot in St. Louis' everyday outfield alongside veterans Marcell Ozuna and Dexter Fowler.