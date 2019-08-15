Arozarena went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Wednesday's win over the Royals.

Making his major league debut, Arozarena wasted no time with production at the plate, reaching on an infield RBI single in the seventh inning, then singling again in the ninth. The Cardinals had selected Arozarena's contract from Triple-A Memphis prior to Tuesday's game against the Royals. The 24-year-old recorded a solid 1.004 OPS through 231 plate appearances during his time with Memphis after getting promoted from Double-A Springfield earlier this season.