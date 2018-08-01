Arozarena was moved to Triple-A Memphis on Wednesday, Rob Rains of Stlsportspage.com reports.

Arozarena spent the past two weeks at Double-A Springfield, during which he hit .410 with a 1.218 OPS in 11 games. Following the trade of former Cardinals' prospect Oscar Mercado to Cleveland on Tuesday, Arozarena will go back to Memphis, where he's slashed .238/.326/.351 across 66 games this year.

