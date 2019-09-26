Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Slugs first career homer
Arozarena went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, two stolen bases and two runs scored Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Arozarena drew a rare start as both Dexter Fowler and Harrison Bader were absent from the lineup. He took advantage, slugging the first home run of his career in the sixth inning off Merrill Kelly. He also chipped in two stolen bases, highlighted by stealing home in the fourth inning. Wednesday marked Arozarena's second start since Aug. 16, so his impact will remain limited unless he picks up more at-bats.
