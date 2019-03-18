Arozarena was diagnosed with a fractured hand, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Arozarena suffered the injury after getting hit in the hand by a pitch over the weekend. The outfielder was holding his own in camp prior to suffering the injury, slashing .346/.414/.538 with a homer and four RBI through 18 games. He should be considered out indefinitely.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • MLB: Spring Training-Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners

    Sleepers 2.0

    These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...

  • trea-turner.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...

  • MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox

    Auction nomination strategies

    Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...