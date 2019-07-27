Cardinals' Randy Arozarena: Tearing up Triple-A pitching
Arozarena, who hit for the cycle and drove in four runs in Triple-A Memphis' win over Oklahoma City on Friday, is now slashing .367/.439/.576 over 180 plate appearances with the Redbirds.
Arozarena's momentous night Friday, one in which he also stole a base and scored on four occasions, was just the latest chapter in his monster season at the minor-league level. The 24-year-old started things off with a .309/.422/.515 showing at Double-A Springfield across 28 games before receiving a promotion. He's subsequently compiled 20 extra-base hits (13 doubles, one triple, six home runs) and 25 RBI in Memphis, a thorough turnaround from his initial exposure to Triple-A arms in 2018 (.232/.328/.348 across 311 plate appearances).
