Ravelo (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday.
Ravelo was caught up in the Cardinals' early-season COVID-19 outbreak and has been off the roster since that time, though he's been able to work out at the Cardinals' secondary site for over two weeks. He'll likely be little more than a bench bat during his time with the team, as he's shown very little through his first 45 big-league plate appearances, hitting .195/.244/.390. Dexter Fowler landed on the injured list for undisclosed reasons in a corresponding move.
