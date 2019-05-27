Ravelo is slashing .290/.371/.477 with 17 extra-base hits (11 doubles, six home runs) and 26 RBI across 44 games with Triple-A Memphis this season.

The 27-year-old recently fell just one game short of tying Adam Kennedy's franchise-best 20-game hitting streak, and he's putting together a third straight impressive season with the Redbirds overall. However, Ravelo has now been stuck at the Triple-A level for parts of five consecutive seasons with both the Athletics and Cardinals, and St. Louis' recent sizable, multi-year financial commitment to Paul Goldschmidt essentially serves to continue blocking the career minor-leaguer's path to the majors.