Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Back in big leagues
Ravelo was recalled from Triple-A Memphis on Friday.
Ravelo reached the majors for the first time earlier this season, getting into just four games. The 27-year-old owns a strong .323/.402/.512 line in 71 contests for Triple-A Memphis. He'll likely fill a bench role during his time with the Cardinals. Lane Thomas was optioned in a corresponding move.
