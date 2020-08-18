Ravelo (illness) was cleared to resume activity Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Ravelo was among the Cardinals' positive tests for COVID-19, but he resumed workouts Tuesday. It's unclear what shape he's in or when he'll return to the active roster. Once he's ready for game action, the 28-year-old should resume a depth role for the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Placed on injured list•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Part of COVID-19 outbreak•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Still projected for some DH duty•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Likely strong DH candidate•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Sees plenty of spring at-bats•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Tagged for utility/pinch-hit role•