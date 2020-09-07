Ravelo went 1-for-5 with an RBI double in a win over the Cubs on Sunday.

Ravelo drew the start at designated hitter for only his second game action of the season, a campaign during which he had to overcome a COVID-19 infection that was part of the team's outbreak in August. The 28-year-old's third-inning double Sunday plated Tyler O'Neill to give the Cardinals a 5-3 lead and Ravelo his first RBI since Sept. 25 of last season. Now that he's healthy, Ravelo may have a chance at semi-regular playing time at either DH or as a potential fill-in at a corner infield spot for what remains of the regular season.