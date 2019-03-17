Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Goes for MRI
Ravelo underwent an MRI on his ribs Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Ravelo was scratched from Saturday's game for a previously unknown reason, but he appears to be experiencing pain in his ribs. The results of the MRI are not yet known but it sounds as though the 26-year-old may be out of action for at least a couple more days.
More News
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Scratched from lineup•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Inks minor-league deal with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Signs minor-league contract•
-
Rangel Ravelo: Set loose by A's•
-
Athletics' Rangel Ravelo: Sent back to minor league camp•
-
Athletics' Rangel Ravelo: Outrighted to Triple-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...