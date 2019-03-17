Ravelo underwent an MRI on his ribs Sunday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Ravelo was scratched from Saturday's game for a previously unknown reason, but he appears to be experiencing pain in his ribs. The results of the MRI are not yet known but it sounds as though the 26-year-old may be out of action for at least a couple more days.

