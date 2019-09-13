Ravelo slugged a 487-foot solo home run for his only hit over four at-bats in a win over the Rockies on Thursday.

Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Ravelo's homer was the longest hit by a Cardinal in the Statcast era, which marks 2015 as a starting point. The career minor-leaguer now has a pair of round trippers during his first taste of big-league pitching, with both having come during his current major-league tenure that began upon roster expansion Sept. 1.