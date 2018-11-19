Ravelo signed a minor-league contract with the Cardinals on Monday.

The deal includes an invitation to spring training. Ravelo has spent each of the last three seasons at Triple-A, hitting .308/.392/.487 with 13 homers across 100 games with the Memphis Redbirds. With Matt Carpenter and Jose Martinez ahead of him on the depth chart, Ravelo looks to be an organizational depth piece in 2019.

