Ravelo was non-tendered by the Cardinals on Wednesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
There really wasn't anywhere for Ravelo to play last season, and with the uncertainty surrounding the DH in the NL for 2021, it's not surprising he was cut loose. The 28-year-old first baseman hit .189 with three home runs in 84 plate appearances over the past two seasons.
