Ravelo went 1-for-4 in an extra-innings win over the Marlins on Wednesday, with the single serving as his first big-league hit.

Everything associated with Ravelo's current stint with the Cardinals could be labeled as a long time coming, considering it's his first taste of big-league action after a nine-year minor-league career. Ravelo's first major-league hit came in his first start, as he'd appeared in a pinch-hitting capacity in his first two games Monday and Tuesday. The 27-year-old's starting opportunities should be few and far between while he remains up, considering he's essentially limited to playing first base behind Paul Goldschmidt.