Ravelo was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Yairo Munoz's reinstatement from the restricted list prompted the return of the long-tenured minor leaguer back to the Redbirds. Ravelo went 1-for-6 over four games with the Cardinals during what was his first major-league stint in a professional career that dates back to 2010.

