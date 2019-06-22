Cardinals' Rangel Ravelo: Optioned to Memphis
Ravelo was optioned back to Triple-A Memphis on Friday, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Yairo Munoz's reinstatement from the restricted list prompted the return of the long-tenured minor leaguer back to the Redbirds. Ravelo went 1-for-6 over four games with the Cardinals during what was his first major-league stint in a professional career that dates back to 2010.
